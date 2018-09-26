Tom Arnold Learns Roseanne Barr Is Getting Killed Off The Conners on Live TV

Tom Arnold, Roseanne Barr's ex-husband and a former actor and executive producer on Roseanne, just learned the rumored fate of Barr's iconic character Roseanne Conner while on live TV.

Arnold stopped by Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote his new series The Hunt for the Trump Tapes and Cohen asked Arnold his opinion on what Barr said is going to happen to her character on the Roseanne spinoff The Conners. A brief backstory: Roseanne was canceled following Barr's controversial and racist tweets aimed at former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. This was after ABC ordered a second season of the revived series. The network made a deal with Barr for a spinoff, The Conners, but she would have no financial or creative involvement in the series.