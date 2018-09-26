Christina Aguilera's Liberation Tour Kicks Off With a Marriage Proposal

Christina Aguilera's new album ends with a wedding song, but her Liberation Tour began with an epic proposal. Last night, at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., she helped facilitate a once-in-a-lifetime moment after singing "Unless It's With You" in the 3,500 seat concert venue.

"What's happening here tonight?" Aguilera asked before inviting "two special people"— Ben Lear and Mike Kontomanolis—onto the onstage. "I want to share this with you guys," the singer said, addressing the audience. "I have a really special surprise that's happening tonight."

With tears in his eyes, Lear turned to Kontomanolis and said, "I could not have imagined you could have a better moment than [with] this woman, who has inspired you throughout your whole life and has brought you so many things." After he thanked Aguilera for "being an inspiration to not only everybody here, but to him," Lear turned back to Kontomanolis, got down on one knee and pulled an engagement ring out of his pocket. "You're kind, you're beautiful, you're loving," he said. "Six years ago, you proposed to me and you gave me the opportunity to say yes. Tonight, in front of Christina, I'm going to ask you the same question."

After Kontomanolis accepted, Aguilera squealed, "Oh, my God! Congratulations!"