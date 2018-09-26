Watch BTS and Jimmy Fallon Do Their Best Rendition of the Fortnite Dance Challenge

BTS and Jimmy Fallon showed off their dance moves on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show by participating in the Fortnite Dance Challenge.

For those unfamiliar with the latest dance craze, the Fortnite Dance Challenge started after people began mimicking the moves of the avatar characters in the video game Fortnite.

The boy band members—including RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, and Suga—proved they could really bust a move and performed everything from the "orange justice" and the "tidy" to the "flapper" and the "electro shuffle." They even performed a few classics, like "the robot," "the worm" and "ride the pony."

Fallon also took the stage and did the "zany" and the "boneless."

At one point, the late-night host and the K-pop stars got together to perform an amazing rendition of "The Floss." However, the dance craze proved to be too much for Fallon and he eventually fell to the floor.

Of course, the group couldn't leave without showing off a few moves of their own. The seven members taught Fallon how to do the "Idol" dance, which is routine performed in the music video for their new song "Idol."

To see if Fallon mastered the moves, check out the video.