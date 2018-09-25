12 Luxurious Skincare Swaps for Fall

We're fans of fall time, don't get us wrong, but we could do without the affect it has on our skin.

You know: suddenly dry, flaky and complexionless—yuck! OK, we'll reel it in on the drama, but looking less dewy than you want to is not a fun time. Luckily, there's a fix and it begins and ends with your cold weather skincare.

In the heat of summer, you were all about oil-free, lightweight products that wouldn't clog your pores. This season, think oppositely by layering on nutrient-rich oils, creams, masks and more. Seriously, the more hydration you can slather your skin with, the better.