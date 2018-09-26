This Is Us Becoming a PCAs Finalist "Means the World" to Chris Sullivan

Chris Sullivan is thrilled that the fans made his show, This Is Us, a finalist at this year's People's Choice Awards.

The hit NBC drama is up for Show of 2018 and Drama Show of 2018 at the E! PCAs. Sullivan's co-star Mandy Moore also scored a finalist spot in the Female TV Star of 2018 category.

"For the fans to have the opportunity to vote on the things they are connecting with is so important to us. It means the world," the 38-year-old actor exclusively shared with E! News hosts Jason Kennedy and Giuliana Rancic on Monday. "It means that their voice is heard. They have a say in what they get to see and what they engage in."

If This Is Us does win big at the People's Choice Awards, you should definitely keep your eyes peeled for the trophy in the background of the show.