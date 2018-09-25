NCIS Newcomer Diona Reasonover Reveals the Advice She Got From Pauley Perrette

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 2:12 PM
NCIS fans, it's time to get to know Diona Reasonover. The 26-year-old actress made her NCIS debut in season 15, but she's back for season 16 as Kasie Hines in a major way—she's now a series regular.
Reasonover, who has also appeared on Grace and Frankie and Girl Meets World, sat down with E!'s Justin Sylvester to talk about her early days in Hollywood and failure, her wife and what it's like seeing yourself on one of TV's top shows.
"I, actually, used to troll Craigslist for acting gigs because every now and then there would be some producer who was like, ‘I mean, I've got money, but I don't know where to find the actors,'" she told us. "And you would sometimes get, like, $500 for doing a script in someone's basement. You just had to make sure it wasn't a murder basement."
Reasonover joins the cast in the wake of Pauley Perrette's exit from NCIS. Perrette's Abby and Reasonover's Kasie shared scenes together and Perrette shared some advice.
"Pauley was so sweet when I met her. She told me to just be myself, really. She was like, just bring yourself to this role. She has been, I think, such a wonderful grounding force on this show. She's a really kind, generous person in real life," Reasonover said.
NCIS returns Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on CBS.
