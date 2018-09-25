Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Divorce as Actor Sparks Romance Rumors With FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are getting a divorce.

A rep for LaBeouf tells E! News, "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

The news of their impending divorce comes after the Even Stevens actor was spotted leaving FKA twigs' home in London, England this week. The pair, who met on the set of the film Honey Boy earlier this year, went grocery shopping together at a market in East London, according to The Daily Mail.

Following the sighting, fans speculated the two might be dating, especially after multiple sightings from the summer later came to light.

Reps for both actors had no comment.