Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Divorce as Actor Sparks Romance Rumors With FKA Twigs

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 1:27 PM

Mia Goth, Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs

Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are getting a divorce.

A rep for LaBeouf tells E! News, "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce.  The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

The news of their impending divorce comes after the Even Stevens actor was spotted leaving FKA twigs' home in London, England this week. The pair, who met on the set of the film Honey Boy earlier this year, went grocery shopping together at a market in East London, according to The Daily Mail

Following the sighting, fans speculated the two might be dating, especially after multiple sightings from the summer later came to light.

Reps for both actors had no comment. 

Inside Shia LaBeouf's Epic Highs and Lows in Hollywood and Beyond

Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs

W Blanco / BACKGRID

Shia and Mia met on the set of Nymphoniac in 2015, before the pair eloped in Las Vegas in October 2016. At first, fans doubted the Transformers star truly wed the actress since he is known to be an avid performance artist, however, Shia confirmed they were husband and wife when he went on the Ellen DeGeneres show. "We're proud of it. It was love," he said.

Married life reportedly changed the star's view on marriage. He told E! News in December 2016, "You always hear these people who are all cynical, like, 'Ah, man, once you get married everything changes'. But for the better though!"

Their road to marriage was full of ups and downs though, with the duo once getting into a screaming match while in Berlin, Germany. In footage of the lover's spat, the actor is heard telling his wife, "I don't wanna touch you. I don't wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s--t that makes a person abusive."

In the video, he later said, "If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her." At the time, the duo was rumored to be engaged. 

As for his rumored relationship with FKA Twigs, who was formerly engaged to Robert Pattinson, only time can tell what will transpire between those two. 

