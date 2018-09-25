Jana Kramer's Pregnancy Cravings Are Surprisingly Healthy

by Anna Von Oehsen | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 1:26 PM
Baby No. 2 is almost here for the Kramer-Caussin family!
Jana Kramer and hubby Mike Caussin are busy preparing for the arrival of their baby boy. As the country music star explained to E! News at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, "I've got 8 weeks left. I'm so excited to just be done and I'm so excited to meet him."
The soon-to-be mom of two also spilled on some of the strange cravings she's experiencing, which she said are "totally opposite" from her first pregnancy. With a little boy on the way, Jana revealed she's in the mood for foods that are cold. "I want cold salads or cold fruit, just something cold which is totally opposite because with my daughter, I wanted just warm—like warm potatoes," she shared.
"Luckily it's salad and not potatoes this time around!" Kramer told us with a laugh.
Tara Ziemba/FilmMagic
As for Jana and Mike's 2-year-old daughter Jolie, (who is "now finally understanding" she's going to be a big sister), it's very possible she's following in her famous mama's footsteps!
Jana recently brought her mini-me on stage at the Tailgate Music Festival in California, and though she may have had some initial stage fright, the toddler clearly felt right at home with a microphone in her hand. As Jana recalled, "I brought her up on stage, and she cried the entire time.. .and then the second I had her come on stage, I mean she took that mic, she started singing and I was just like, this is everything."
Jana said that whatever career path Jolie takes, she'll be there to support her: "So who knows, maybe she's got it in her blood..."
And even with all the baby prep, Mike and Jana still found some time to get away for a relaxing babymoon before their son's arrival. The parents took a short trip to Rancho Valencia, with Kramer sharing, "We were just able to unplug, my husband and I...we had two great days."
Check out our interview with Jana above to see how else her fam is preparing for the new addition to their family!
