Kenya Moore Opens Up About Pregnancy and the "Amazing" Name for Her Baby

by Beth Sobol & Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 1:14 PM
Kenya Moore is ready to experience the joys of motherhood.
More than five months after announcing her pregnancy with husband Marc Daly, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is feeling well and getting excited to start her own little family.
"Everything is good and healthy," Kenya shared with E! News exclusively as she prepares for her due date around Thanksgiving. "This is the home stretch and I'm being as healthy as I possibly can and being as positive as I can."
As the countdown continues for her baby's arrival in Atlanta, Kenya admitted that she doesn't know the sex of her baby. In fact, she expects to find out with her husband when the baby arrives.
At the same time, the couple has picked out a unisex name that has a very special meaning.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
"My cousin actually said it at a family function once. Marc and I both looked at each other and we were both like, 'Oh my God! That's an amazing name,'" she teased to us. "It means so much to us. It has great significance to us."
While she's keeping the baby's name and sex private for now, Kenya knows that fans want to learn more about her journey to motherhood. And although she chose to step away from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the CEO of Kenya Moore Haircare plans to keep fans updated on her reality through other ways.
"I'm sharing as much as I can and I do have a project up my sleeves," she teased to E! News. "They'll get an inside glance into as many moments as I can and whatever I chose to share with the public, they definitely see a lot that I experienced from baby shower to birth to planning stages."
Throughout her pregnancy, Kenya has stayed in touch with Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss. She considered them her "ride or die" and like family.
"Those are my friends off and on the show," she explained. "I consider them as sisters at this point."
And as Kenya prepares for this exciting new chapter in her life, the former Miss USA winner already has a vision for how she will be as a mother.
"I have so much love to give to my baby and I'm just so thankful that I will have the opportunity to do so," she shared with E! News. "I've been through so much in my personal life and to finally get to this point and to be supported, it's the most amazing feeling that anyone could ever have."
