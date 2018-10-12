Anne Hathaway's Ocean's 8 Role Earned Her a 2018 PCAs Finalist Spot, But It's Not Her Only Impressive Film Role to Date

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Pictures
by Johnni Macke | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 5:00 AM
We have exactly one week left in our final round of 2018 E! People's Choice Awards voting and Anne Hathaway deserves to be in consideration.
Last month, E! announced the finalists in all 43 categories for the upcoming award show and the Ocean's 8 actress made the cut. Actually, both Hathaway and Sandra Bullock are finalists in the Female Movie Star of 2018 category.
Sure, it's not ideal that the two fierce females from the heist film are competing against one another, but it just goes to show how big of a hit their film Ocean's 8 was this summer.
Debbie Ocean (Bullock) and her crew of thieves did everything in their power to pull off the greatest heist at the Met Gala and Hathaway's performance in the movie gave us life.
So, the real question is, will you be voting for her?
There are a lot of great choices for Female Movie Star of 2018, so why not take a look back at all of Hathaway's best movie roles to give you a little more clarity on whether or not she will get your vote.
Over the years, she's been able to perfectly embody a teenage princess in The Princess Diaries, made us hate Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly while portraying her assistant in The Devil Wears Prada and made us cry as Fantine in Les Misérables.
These are just some of the roles that have made Hathaway a household name and her work in Ocean's 8 continues her amazing acting legacy.
To cast your vote for Hathaway, or Bullock, or anyone else for that matter, click here.
The final round of voting for the 2018 PCAs ends on Friday, Oct. 19, so there's no time to waste!
Walt Disney Studios
Our little princess is all grown up, and it all seemed to happen in the blink of an eye. In 2001, Anne Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and forever became our teenage self's dream alter ego.
Walt Disney Productions
Soon after becoming a household name with The Princess Diaries, Hathaway starred in this 2004 fantasy romantic comedy. Roger Ebert, the renowned Chicago Sun-Times critic, praised the flick as "the best family film so far this year."
Focus Features
Starring as Lureen Twist in the neo-Western romantic drama, Hathaway contributed to the success of this box office hit for her spot-on portrayal of a pampered, aggressive cowgirl.
Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox
"Can you please spell Gabbana?" As a fashion legend's personal assistant, Hathaway's character Andy Sachs keeps up with the impossible demands of her high-strung boss, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.
Miramax Films
The biographical romantic drama depicts the love between English author Jane Austen and Thomas Langlois Lefroy. For her portrayal of the classic author, the Brooklyn native was nominated Best Actress in the British Independent Film Awards.
Warner Home Entertainment
In this action comedy, Hathaway plays Agent 99, a field operative for the top secret American intelligence agency, CONTROL. Co-starring with celebrity actors like Steve Carrel and Dwayne Johnson, the film grossed a total of $230.7 million worldwide.
Columbia/TriStar
As a recovering drug addict, the actress's character Kym Buchman must prepare for her sister's wedding while coping with past trauma. The film was an undeniable success, and Hathaway was met with endless praise and accolades for her work, including winning Best Actress at the 14th Critic's Choice Awards.
20th Century Fox
Winning the 2009 Teen Choice Awards for Choice Comedy Movie Actress, the brunette actress plays Emma Allen, who must plan her wedding on the same day as her best friend's.
MMIX New Line Productions, Inc.
Playing the role of a phone sex operator, the actress helped catapult the chick flick to the number one spot in the box office during its opening weekend.
Walt Disney Studios
Curiouser and curiouser! The fantasy film grossed over a billion dollars at the box office and is currently the 32nd-highest-grossing film in history. Hathaway acted as the White Queen and won Best Supporting Actress at the 2010 Scream Awards.
20th Century Fox
Co-starring with Jake Gyllenhaal in this romantic drama comedy, Hathaway was awarded Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy at the 2010 Satellite Awards for her portrayal of a patient with early onset Parkinson's disease.
20th Century Fox
In the 2011 animated adventure-comedy, the 35-year-old star voices Jewel, a Spix's macaw from Rio de Janeiro, that eventually falls for Blu, a male Spix's macaw, voiced by Jesse Eisenberg.
Focus Features
In this British-American romance, Hathaway stars as a writer and school teacher who falls in love with a TV host over the span of 18 years.
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Considered "the best Catwoman ever" by Vanity Fair, the actress trained for the role through extensive martial arts practice. She won Best Supporting Actress at the Saturn Awards and the Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie: Actress Action.
Universal Pictures
Picking up her first Oscar for her portrayal of a tortured prostitute, Hathaway fully immersed herself in the role of Fantine by cutting her hair, losing weight and researching the experience of prostitutes. She received widespread praise and several other awards, including a BAFTA, Critic's Choice and Golden Globe.
Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.
As a scientist for NASA, Hathaway co-stars with Matthew McConaughey in this science fiction film about a group of astronauts searching for a new home for humanity.
Francois Duhamel/Warner Bros.
In this comedy-drama, the Oscar-nominated actress plays the role of CEO of an e-commerce fashion startup who mentors 70-year-old intern Ben Whittaker, played by Robert De Niro. The film grossed $194.6 million against a net production budget of $35 million.
Neon
Breaking from her more traditional roles, the actress stars in this 2016 science fiction black comedy about a writer who unintentionally causes a giant monster to run rampant. After finding herself in "a little bit of an artistic no man's land," Hathaway decided to read the script and take on the role, according to an interview with The A.V. Club.
Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.
As an air-headed celebrity and co-host of the Met Gala, Hathaway's character Daphne Kluger wears a $150 million Cartier necklace that a team of criminal women hope to steal. Ocean's 8 was released in early June and has currently grossed $238.1 million worldwide.
