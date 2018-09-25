Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Cast Revealed: Meet the Celeb Kids Hitting the Dance Floor

Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 7:00 PM
Getty Images
Get ready for not one, but two Dancing With the Stars shows. In addition to the main series, ABC is launching Dancing With the Stars: Juniors on Sunday, Oct. 7 and the cast was revealed during the Tuesday, Sept. 25 episode of the DWTS mothership.
Here are the pint-sized celebrities and celebrity kids vying hitting the dance floor.
Addison Osta Smith with Lev Khmelev, mentored by Keo Motsepe.
Addison was the first girl and youngest contestant to win Fox's Masterchef Junior at the age of 10.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson with Tristan Ianiero, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev.
Viewers first met Alana on Toddlers & Tiaras. She went on to star in her own series with her family, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo on TLC, and can now be seen on Mama June: From Not to Hot on WEtv.
Akash Vukoti with Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson.
Akash is the youngest boy ever to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong.
Ariana appeared as the young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity Wars and can next be seen in The One and Only Ivan.
Hudson West with Kameron Couch, mentored by Hayley Erbert.
Viewers will recognize Hudson from General Hospital where he plays Jake Spencer.
Jason Maybaum with Elliana Walmsley, mentored by Emma Slater.
In addition to Raven's Home, Jason has appeared in Superstore, Workaholics and Teachers.
Mackenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko.
Mackezie is best knonw for the YouTube series Total Eclipse and recently released her first novel.
Mandla Morris with Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke.
An aspiring fashion designer, Mandla is also the son of Stevie Wonder.
Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold.
Miles stars on ABC's Black-ish.
Sky Brown with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten.
Sky is a skateboarding and surfer viral video sensation.
Sophia Pippen with Jake Monreal, mentored by Sasha Farber.
Sophia is the daughter of Scottie Pippen.
Tripp Johnston with Hailey Bills, mentored by Jenna Johnson.
It's a Palin family affair for DWTS—Tripp is the son of former DWTS contestant and current Teen Mom star Bristol Palin.
The new reality competition series is hosted by Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz with judges Mandy Moore , Adam Rippon and Val Chmerkovskiy.
Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?