Bill Cosby Sentenced to 3 to 10 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison on Tuesday.

Judge Steven T. O'Neill delivered the sentence. Cosby will also be required to pay $25,000, as well as the cost of prosecution.

"Nobody is above the law because of where they live, who they are, wealth, fame, celebrity of even philanthropy," the judge said.

The actor will be held in total confinement in a state facility. He will also be required to take a sex offenders program.

"Any lesser sentence would take away from the seriousness of the crime," the judge continued. He later added that he gave "great weight" to the victim-impact statement, including the "traumatic aftermath, alienation from friends, pain, anguish, [and] nightmares" Andrea Constand experienced.

"Thirty four months this has gone on," the judge said. "Your time has come."

In addition, Cosby cannot have any contact with Constand.

The defense motioned for discretionary release or bail. The judge said he will hear both sides in regards to this application.

The sentencing guidelines are between 22 and 36 months for a standard sentence.