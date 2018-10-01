Look Back at 2018 PCA Finalist John Krasinski's Greatest Roles

The Office fans know John Krasinski as the always lovable Jim Halpert, but in 2018, he proved that he knows his way around the horror genre too with A Quiet Place.

Not only did Krasinski star in the film, but he was the writer, director, and executive producer on the project as well.

This movie was a big step for the 38-year-old actor who is now a People's Choice Awards finalist for Drama Movie Star of 2018 for the horror flick. His co-star in the film—and real-life wife—Emily Bluntsecured a finalist spot in the same category. The film is also up for Movie of 2018 and Drama Movie of 2018 at the PCAs.

There is no better way to honor A Quiet Place's four nominations than to relive all of Krasinski's best onscreen moments from License to Wed to Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Does the Boston native have your vote for Drama Movie Star of 2018?