Can't-Miss Moments From the New Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Movie Trailer

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 10:07 AM

by E! & Warner Bros. Pictures

Ever since we saw the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) escape at the end of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, we've been patiently awaiting the release of the latest installment, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Let's just say if that final scene left you on the edge of your seat, this one picks up right where we left off.

Trust us, the latest official trailer—watch above!—teases all the juicy details. And hold onto your wands, Harry Potter superfans: Claudia Kim's character Maledictus is revealed to be Voldemort's snake Nagini!

You'll also see a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlisting his former student Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to put an end to Grindelwald's evil plans once and for all. But like all good J.K. Rowling plot twists, that's much easier said than done.

In an effort to combine forces, Dumbledore provides Newt a safe house in Paris. Throughout the story we'll learn more about the early relationship between Grindelwald and Dumbledore, and Harry Potter fans will be happy to know there will be plenty of scenes at Hogwarts (you might even spot a few Quidditch players, too).

 

All these big screen moments come together in the end, and Newt and his friends eventually battle Grindelwald. You'll have to wait to see how it plays out when the movie hits theaters on Nov. 16.

To catch these must-see wizarding world moments from the latest adventure, watch the trailer above!

