Yes, Even Zendaya Is Obsessed With the "Zendaya Is Meechee" Meme

It's the meme pop culture fans can't stop talking about!

Before Smallfoot is released in theaters everywhere this Friday, YouTube star Gabriel Gundacker decided to create a catchy tune tied to the promotional poster for Zendaya's character.

The song titled "Zendaya Is Meechee" quickly went viral on Twitter with close to 4.8 million views since Saturday. And now, Zendaya is reacting to the viral meme.

"Sang my name right and everything," the Hollywood actress shared on Twitter with the tears of joy emoji's. In other words, she totally loves!

Other stars including Seth Rogen also expressed their appreciation for the video on social media.