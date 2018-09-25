Inside Modern Family Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Witty Home

Emily Berl/ArchitecturalDigest.com
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 9:30 AM
Emily Berl/ArchitecturalDigest.com
Welcome to Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita's home!
The couple has invited ArchitecturalDigest.com inside their seriously stylish 1928 Spanish Colonial, located in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood—and E! News has an exclusive first look at their stunning décor. Five years ago, Variety reported the couple had bought the home for a cool $4.45 million—although, given all the upgrades, it's likely worth even more money today.
Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani previously owned the crib, as did Robert Pattinson. In order to make their four-bedroom, 5,000-square-feet house feel like a home, the Modern Family star, 42, and his husband, 33, hired Will & Grace set decorator/interior designer Peter Gurski.
Ferguson, who met Gurski on the set of the 2007 series The Class, loved the ready-made gothic finishes, including painted ceilings and stained glass. But when they moved in, every room was white—"immaculately Spanish," said Mikita. Many rooms were later painted or wallpapered, and several custom furnishings were built or upholstered at television studios. "I don't think there's anything we wouldn't want someone to have a glass of red wine on," said Ferguson, who noted that signs of compromise are "more palpable when you're actually looking at things: That was Justin's, this is mine, that is something we love together." But on the whole, he said, "It's very cohesive and works together, and I think that's a testament to what marriage can be."
Emily Berl/ArchitecturalDigest.com
A major conversation piece is a giant metal horse made of bike and car parts. "Justin loves seeing a 'wow' item and being like, 'I want that,'" Ferguson said. Regarding that piece, Mikita said his knee-jerk reaction to the "beautiful giant structure" told him all he needed to know. According to Gurski, their approach is "not to be too serious, because it's a very formal house. We thought, 'Let's be kind of cheeky and fun. That's what Justin brought; he loosened it up."
Said Gurski, "Of all the couples I've worked with, their design relationship evolved the most."
The actor and the activist are especially proud of their home's quirky design accents, like the "Homo Sweet Homo" mat that welcomes guests through the arched entry vestibule. There is also a portrait of George W. Bush hanging waist-high in the living room. "If you look close enough," Ferguson said of the Jonathan Yeo collage, "you realize that the medium...it's porn."
Emily Berl/ArchitecturalDigest.com
There are also giant portraits of their dog, Leaf, and large Aztec-inspired robots from Natural Curiosities. There's a sense of humor about the house—and its owners. "There's this place called Urban Outfitters," Ferguson teased. "I don't know if you know it." More seriously, he said, "Each piece tells a different story of where we were, where it came from, which we love."
In unison, the couple added, "We're not snobby about it; it's about emotional attachment."
Fore more details and photos, visit ArchitechturalDigest.com.
