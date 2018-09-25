Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella Split: A Timeline of Their Romance

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pasquale Rotella, Holly Madison

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella have called it quits.

According to court records obtained by E! News, the 38-year-old former Playboy Playmate filed for divorce from her 44-year-old EDM promoter husband on Aug. 31 in Las Vegas. A source also confirms to E! News that the couple has filed for divorce.

Shortly after news of their divorce broke, Pasquale took to Instagram to confirm the split. "It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate," he began. "First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity."

Holly and Pasquale share two children, Rainbow Aurora Rotella, 5, and Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella, 2.

Photos

Holly Madison & Pasquale Rotella: Romance Rewind

"Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul," Pasquale continued. "We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life. Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. Thank you all for your continued love and support."

Take a look at the gallery above to see Holly and Pasquale's romance timeline.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Holly Madison , Couples , Divorces , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Reveal Their First Impressions of Each Other

Zendaya, Smallfoot premiere

Yes, Even Zendaya Is Obsessed With the "Zendaya Is Meechee" Meme

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Is "Flabbergasted" By People's Choice Awards Finalist News But This Is Us Fans Shouldn't Be

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Architectural Digest

Inside Modern Family Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Witty Home

Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Arrested for Assault and Battery

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears

When Britney Spears Met Kevin Federline: A Look Back at the Romance That Nearly Undid Pop's Princess for Good

Modern Family

Why Sofia Vergara Wasn't Nervous When She Heard About Modern Family Killing Off a Character

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.