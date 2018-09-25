Why Sofia Vergara Wasn't Nervous When She Heard About Modern Family Killing Off a Character

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 8:22 AM
Death is coming to Modern Family—and the cast is remaining mum. The entire original cast—Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez—appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where there were scares and secrets and talk of the upcoming "significant" loss.
"We hear someone is getting killed off this season, that is correct?" Ellen DeGeneres asked the cast.
"Jesse," Stonestreet said, pointing at his TV husband.
"No. Maybe? I don't know," Ferguson said. "I don't know. We can't say anything."
Series co-creator Christopher Lloyd previously told Entertainment Weekly that the show would handle big life events in season 10.
"We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it's not easy to do because that's a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it," he said, noting it will be the death of a "significant character on the series," and the death will be a "moving event" with ripple effects felt for several episodes.
Stonestreet previously tweeted about the news, joking with Ferguson.
It seems unlikely the series would kill off any of its regular cast members, but there are supporting characters, played by the likes of Shelley Long and Fred Willard, whose deaths would impact the TV family.
"I didn't get nervous when I heard somebody was…if I had heard somebody was going to get deported, than I would. It would either be Rico or me, I think Rico would go first," Vergara joked to the delight of DeGeneres and the cast.
Modern Family returns Wednesday, Sept. 26 on ABC.
