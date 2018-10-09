Robert Downey Jr. Is a PCAs Finalist for Male Movie Star of 2018, But We've Been Obsessed With His Film Roles for Years

Is there any role that Robert Downey Jr. can't play? The simple answer: no!

The New York native has been in the entertainment business for a long time and in that time he has established himself as one of the greatest of them all.

So, when the 53-year-old actor was announced as one of the finalists for Male Movie Star of 2018 for the upcoming People's Choice Awards last month it was an honor that was totally well deserved...at least in our eyes.

After his finalist status was revealed, we took a look back at some of the Avengers: Infinity War star's past movie roles and realized—OK, we already knew it—that he has one impressive resume when it comes to Hollywood hits.

Not only has he embodied Iron Man in all of the Avengers films and the Iron Man films over the past decade, but he's been Sherlock Holmes, a reporter in Good Night, and Good Luck, a journalist in Zodiac and portrayed so many more iconic characters in between.