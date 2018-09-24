Lauren Conrad Opens a New Store and Shares 3 Fall Fashion Must-Haves

Lauren Conrad is a girl's girl. 

With multiple lifestyle ventures in the works, the former star of The Hills is using her beauty and style prowess to empower women. With co-owner Hannah Skvarla, the duo has transformed the non-profit e-commerce site, The Little Market, into a brick and mortar located in the Pacific Palisades, California. 

"We work with female artisans all over the world and all of our items in here are fair trade," Lauren told E! News host Carissa Culiner.

The non-profit started five years ago, when Lauren and Hannah took a trip to Africa and fell in love with the products offered in the market. With a keen eye for great products, the duo decided to make their products more accessible. 

Now, you can shop in the California-based store or online for these unique products. And, if you're in the mood for fall shopping, the star shared three things you should have in your fall wardrobe.

Check out Lauren's store and her fall must-haves in the video above! 

