Kate Hudson Celebrates Baby Shower: Look Back at Her Third Pregnancy Journey

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 5:13 PM
Kate Hudsonis ready to welcome her baby girl into the world.
The actress and her friends celebrated her third pregnancy with a pink-filled baby shower this past weekend. In a photo of the star, who wore a white lace dress for the occasion, she is embraced by her close friends, including Sara Foster. "Grateful for these beauties throwing me the sweetest celebration for baby girl yesterday," Kate captioned the photo.
It has been nearly six months since the star and her boyfriend of one year, Danny Fujikawa, announced they are expecting their first child together and Kate is eagerly awaiting their daughter's arrival.
While it feels like it has been a lifetime since the exciting announcement, it was only in March that the star teased a potential pregnancy. "I'd like to! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun," Hudson told The Times.
Little did fans know the star would reveal she is expecting a girl just a week later.
"SURPRISE!!!" she wrote. "If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It's was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you've seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying!"
The mother-of-two continued, "BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."
Hudson, who is the mother to Ryder and Bingham, looked overjoyed to be expecting her first daughter in a video of the gender reveal.
No longer beholden to her secret, the How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days star showed off her baby bump as she laid by the pool. "A different kind of beach bod brewing #HeyGirl #Sunday," the star shared.
She continued to show off her growing belly over the summer, whether it be while doing yoga or sunbathing in Italy.
And her pregnancy didn't keep her from enjoying a family vacation and baby moon in Europe. Kate and the Hudson-Russell family jetted off to Greece for some fun in the sun, before Kate and Danny took the boys to Italy for a short and sweet baby moon.
After their trip it was all back to business as the star began to prepare the family home for the arrival of a newborn. Recently, Kate and Danny tested out the newest gadgets for babies as they set up the little one's newborn.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
However, unlike their diligent planning and renovations ahead of their daughter's arrival, the pair decided to wing it when it comes to names. While on the Ellen DeGeneres Show with her mom, Kate revealed she and Danny are "going to decide when the day comes."
As for the big day, which is any minute now, one thing is for sure: Kate's mom, Goldie Hawn, is going to be right by her side just like she was the last two times.
Let's just hope she doesn't bring pizza and Doritos into the delivery room this time around.
