5 Things Selena Gomez Revealed Before Going on Another Social Media Hiatus

Selena Gomez is opening up about her battles with anxiety and depression.

The pop star went live on her Instagram this weekend to talk to her fans about the struggles she faces because of her anxiety and depression. "I feel like I've been private so much because I'm so terrified of what these magazines are going to say about me," she shared.

Selena continued to discuss just about anything and everything her fans wanted her to talk about, from how she focused on studying to her middle name, which is Marie by the way.

Her video chat with fans came just before the star announced on Instagram she is "taking a social media break. Again."

She explained, "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

