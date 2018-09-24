5 Things Selena Gomez Revealed Before Going on Another Social Media Hiatus

Instagram
Selena Gomez is opening up about her battles with anxiety and depression.
The pop star went live on her Instagram this weekend to talk to her fans about the struggles she faces because of her anxiety and depression. "I feel like I've been private so much because I'm so terrified of what these magazines are going to say about me," she shared.
Selena continued to discuss just about anything and everything her fans wanted her to talk about, from how she focused on studying to her middle name, which is Marie by the way.
Her video chat with fans came just before the star announced on Instagram she is "taking a social media break. Again."
She explained, "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."
To find out what else Selena had to say, check out the list below!
1. Selena Battled Depression for Five Years
Choking back tears, the former Disney star revealed, "Depression was my life for five years straight."
"I think before I turned 26 there was like this weird time in my life [where] I think I was kind of on auto pilot for about five years. Kinda just going through the motions and figuring out who I am and just doing the best I could and then slowly but surely doing that," Selena explained.
For her, the constant spotlight on her actions made her feel like "every time I try to do something right, every time I try to do something good I felt like people were picking me apart."
This "annoying" pattern she felt in her life created a "fear of what people going to say."
She questioned, "Why spend any energy on anything just commenting something negative?"
As for how she got through it, the star said, "I would make myself have the courage to like just keep going and I think that slowly but surely just kinda happened." Not to forget the strong faith she has in her god.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
2. She Doesn't Understand Why She Has so Many Instagram Followers
"Nothing is my tactic," Gomez told followers asking about how she acquired so many followers. "I don't even have the damn app on my phone."
In all truthfulness, she doesn't really care about the number. The "Wolves" singer said, "It's just a number and it's insane that people are so obsessed with a number. It's like chill out. Who gives a f—k?"
More importantly, she doesn't understand "why people are obsessed with something that hurts you."
3. She Shared How to Forget Someone
When one fan asked how to forget someone, the star said, "Well, you can't really just like forget."
"You kinda have to figure out why you're still holding onto them. Like why do you want to forget them?" Selena shared. "And that's where you start."
In regards to someone passing away, the actress was honest about the fact that "you never do."
She added, "Sometimes forgetting can be a bad thing."
4. Taylor Swift Is Like Her Big Sister
The singer took a second out of her Instagram live to share just how much she appreciates the Reputation performer. "She's literally like my big sister, I tell her everything," the pop star gushed.
Gomez added, "She's awesome, I love her."
Selena also revealed she had spoken to Swift earlier that day.
5. She's Almost Ready to Release Her New Album
"I have been working on it for three years and now I feel like I can finally talk to you guys, so this is good," the star shared.
The long wait she explained was largely because she simply hasn't felt it was ready for the world to hear. Selena said, "I don't feel like I need to release anything that isn't complete."
"The next album that comes out for me is like literally defining me as a woman," she added.
As of late, working on the music has made her "feel more inspired than I have ever felt in my entire life."
And fans can expect a "beautiful message about girls who don't realize they are rare."