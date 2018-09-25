The Truth About Meghan Markle and Serena Williams' Impossibly Close Bond From Secret Texts to Karaoke Nights

Two strong-willed, impossibly fierce women intent on breaking barriers and literally changing the world while withstanding anything detractors throw their way. Yeah, it makes sense that Meghan Markle and Serena Williams found each other.

The future Duchess of Sussex and the tennis legend in training grew up miles apart in the greater Los Angeles area. While the athlete and her sister Venus Williams were perfecting their games on the courts of Compton, two black faces in a mainly white sport, Markle was dealing with her own racial ambiguity some 30 miles north in the San Fernando Valley. In their decidedly homogenous neighborhood, Markle would later write in an essay for Elle UK, her African American mother was often mistaken for the nanny or, worse yet, considered a non-entity altogether, like the time a well-meaning teacher instructed the seventh greater to check the Caucasian ethnicity box because her complexion appeared closer to that of her white father's.

So the similarities were always there, somewhat parallel lives. But it wasn't until Markle and Williams were both elevated into the lofty world of celebrity that their paths finally crossed.