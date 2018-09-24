Jennifer Lopez's Pop of Pink and More Celeb Sweater Trends to Try This Fall

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 2:16 PM

ESC: Fall Sweater Trends, Jennifer Lopez

GAMR / BACKGRID

Celebrities are bundling up in their fall's best and modeling the sweaters you need to rock this season.

While everyone wants to be warm and comfortable as we transition into fall, the chilly days shouldn't keep you from looking like a style star. Thankfully, celebs like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Taraji P. Henson are demonstrating how to stay warm and look good with this season's best sweater trends. From sweater dresses to turtlenecks, Hollywood has a style that's sure to work for your wardrobe.

Just take Jennifer Lopez's cropped sweatshirt as an example. For an off-duty look, the World of Dance judge sported a pale pink sweatshirt, leggings with a graphic print, white sneakers and pink-tinted sunglasses. While non-constricting, the cropped sweatshirt still allows a view of the star's athletic build, paired with her form-fitting leggings. Plus, the pop of color is a refreshing hue for fall—take note.

Photos

The Ultimate Celebrity Fall Boot Guide

Are you ready to cozy up in this season's sweater trends? Shop the best celebrity looks below!

ESC: Fall Sweater Trends, Gigi Hadid

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Black Turtlenecks

If you're looking for a fall sweater that goes with everything, look no longer. Based on Gigi Hadid's look, the black turtleneck has proved to be the must-have sweater of the season. The high neckline makes it perfect for layering. Plus, it's comfortable and warm. You won't regret investing in this piece.

ESC: Fall Sweaters Market

Halogen

Sheer Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater, $69

ESC: Fall Sweaters Market

Storets

Olivia Puffed Turtleneck, $58

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Sweater Trends, Taraji P. Henson

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ruffles

To jazz up the black turtleneck trend, Taraji P. Henson opted for a sweater with ruffle details. The resulting look has all of the benefits of your basic turtleneck, yet adds something extra for a standout piece.

ESC: Fall Sweaters Market

Line + Dot

Jill Sweater, $78

ESC: Fall Sweaters Market

DressUp

Joelle Ruffle Top, $37

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Sweater Trends, Emily Ratajkowski

Amber De Vos/Getty Images

Sweater Dresses

Emily Ratajkowski stunned in the perfect fall style, complete by a dress, snakeskin boots and the Chanel 'Caviar' belt-bag from What Goes Around Comes Around. To recreate her look, you need three things: a long-sleeve sweater dress, boots (See: our fall boot guide) and a belt bag—simple, cute and chic.

ESC: Fall Sweaters Market

Tobi

So Lost Blush Sweater Dress, Now $47

ESC: Fall Sweaters Market

American Eagle

Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress, $50

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Sweater Trends, Kaia Gerber

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Oversized Sweatshirts

On days when you just want to be warm and comfortable, Kaia Gerber's style is a go-to. Her high-neck oversized sweatshirt offers comfort, but not at the sacrifice of style. For warmer, weekend days, pair your look with bike shorts like the star. For colder days, swap her bottoms for a great pair of denim. 

ESC: Fall Sweaters Market

Everlane

The Luxe Wool Square Turtleneck, $88

ESC: Fall Sweaters Market

Saturday School

Choice Quilted Saturday Sweatshirt, $88

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Sweater Trends, Jennifer Lopez

GAMR / BACKGRID

Cropped Sweatshirts

Whether you're wearing leggings like Jennifer Lopez or high-waisted denim, cropped sweatshirts are a great way to be comfortable and on trend. This season, opt for bright colors and pastels to add some fun to your fall wardrobe.

ESC: Fall Sweaters Market

PrettyLittleThing

Yellow Ultimate Cropped Sweater, $25

ESC: Market

Paradised

Embroidered Cropped Hoodie, Now $66

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Sweater Trends, Bella Hadid

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Unbuttoned Cardigans

Bella Hadid is bringing cardigans back in style. To recreate her look, try pastel or bright hues and only fasten the top button. With a great pair of denim and boots, your fall wardrobe will be next level.

ESC: Fall Sweaters Market

Naked Cashmere

Salma Sweater, $150

ESC: Fall Sweaters Market

Theory

Cashmere Cropped Cardigan, Now $110

Article continues below

