Celebrate Ryan Reynolds Becoming a PCAs Finalist with a Look Back at All of His Iconic Roles

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 5:00 AM
Deadpool 2 fans have another reason to rejoice because Ryan Reynolds is officially a People's Choice Awards finalist.
On Monday, E! revealed that the Vancouver native is up for Action Movie Star of 2018 for his role in Deadpool 2. The summer blockbuster also scored its own finalist position for Action Movie of 2018 at the upcoming People's Choice Awards.
In honor of the 41-year-old actor making it to the final round of voting for the PCAs, we are looking back at all of his best roles.
Do you remember when Reynolds played Berg on Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place? Or, what about when he took on the title role in Green Lantern back in 2011? Both of those roles were so memorable!
Clearly, Reynolds is a leading man no matter the genre and we will watch him in pretty much anything he stars in.
Plus, he has the power to make us swoon in movies like The Proposal and Definitely, Maybe, and also manages to keep us sitting on the edge of our seats with films like Safe House and Buried.
Now the question is, did the Canadian actor captivate you with his performance in Deadpool 2 or does another action star have your vote?
No matter who you pick, remember that all of the finalists start at zero for this round, so every vote counts and your favorites need their fans to get to voting.
Have your voice heard before voting closes on Friday, Oct. 19 and check out the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
In this ABC sitcom, Ryan Reynolds played Berg, a pre-med student who lived with two of his best friends in Boston.
Van Wilder (Reynolds) is the life of the party at Coolidge College. However, his way of life may have to change when his father learns he is still in school after seven years in this 2002 comedy.
In Blade: Trinity, the 41-year-old actor plays a former vampire who helps Blade on his quest to fight Dracula.
It's a blast from the past in this 2005 romantic comedy in which Reynolds plays a man who returns home and runs into his old high school crush and best friend (Amy Smart). Her rejection when they were in school changed his life, but now he wants a second chance.
The Canadian actor plays Richard Messner, an FBI agent, who realizes mob boss Primo Sparazza is out to get performer-turned-informant Buddy Israel, who decided to testify against the mob.
In the middle of his divorce, a political consultant (Reynolds) takes a look back at his own relationships when his young daughter (Abigail Breslin) asks about his life before marriage in Definitely, Maybe.
In this 2009 romantic comedy, a summer at the amusement park proves to be the perfect adventure. Reynolds plays the park's maintenance man who is a part-time musician and anything but faithful to his wife.
Reynolds is Wade Wilson, a mercenary who later becomes Deadpool in this 2009 film.
Reynolds and Sandra Bullock make a hilarious pair in this 2009 romantic comedy. The actor plays a young assistant who is forced to marry his boss (Bullock) in order for her to stay in the country and avoid deportation.
The Deadpool 2 writer portrays Paul, a man who is buried alive after an attack by a group of Iraq, in Buried. Left with only a lighter and a cell phone, he must find a way to escape before he runs out of air.
Hal Jordan (Reynolds) is a test pilot who is granted a ring which gives him superpowers and leads to him becoming part of the Green Lantern Corps. He then confronts Parallax who is upsetting the balance of power in this 2011 film.
In The Change-Up, Reynolds plays Dave, a single man without any real responsibility until his world is flipped upside down when he inadvertently switches bodies with Mitch, his childhood friend and a married man with three children.
Blake Lively's husband takes on the role of a young CIA agent who is responsible for looking after Tobin Frost (Denzel Washington), a fugitive in a safe house, in Safe House. The plan quickly changes when gunmen come after Frost and both men go on the run together.
Boston police detective Nick (Reynolds) joins the Rest in Peace Department after he is murdered on the job. Throughout the film he tries to find the man who killed him.
Reynolds takes on the role of Matthew, the father of Cassandra, a girl who went missing while in his care eight years ago. The questions around her disappearance still linger from the family and police.
In Woman in Gold, Reynolds plays Randy Schoenberg, a lawyer who helps Maria Altmann (Helen Mirren) make a claim to the art restitution board in Austria after her family's art work was taken by Nazis.
A dying real estate mogul decides to transfer his consciousness into a healthy young man (Reynolds) but quickly realizes that the procedure was not what he thought it would be.
Reynolds takes on the title character in this 2016 superhero origins story film. He then hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.
In Criminal, Reynolds is a CIA agent who is ambushed and killed on a mission in London. His memories are then transferred into a dangerous convict named Jericho Stewart (Kevin Costner).
Reynolds plays an astronaut aboard the space station who discovers a new life form that caused extinction on Mars and now threatens life on Earth in this 2017 science fiction horror film.
A bodyguard (Reynolds) takes on a new client who happens to be a hit man being forced to testify at the International Criminal Court. They must work together to get to the trial on time in this 2017 action comedy.
Reynolds returns as the title character in Deadpool 2. This time he sets out to assemble a team of mutants to help protect Russell (Julian Dennison), a young boy with supernatural abilities, from the cyborg, Cable (Josh Brolin).
