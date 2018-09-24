Harry Shum Jr. Pops Champagne Over Shadowhunters' Unprecedented PCAs Write-In Votes

Harry Shum Jr. is thankful to Shadowhunters fans for making him a write-in finalist at this year's People's Choice Awards and he wasn't afraid to get the party started earlier this morning with some champagne during an exclusive interview with E! News.

"I'm surprised. I'm surprised as everyone else. Being able to be on this ballot is amazing. I didn't expect it at all," the Glee alum gushed on Monday. "The fact that the fans made it happen is what's so special about this, hearing about it. It's the fact that they rallied together and got me on the ballot. It's insane."

In other words, the fans made it happen by campaigning hard for Shum to make onto the finalists list without an initial nomination. That's the power of the fan vote!