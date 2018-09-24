Don't Worry, NBC's Manifest Already Has a Mystery "End Game"

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 1:29 PM
Manifest, NBC's mysterious new drama, is just that, very mysterious. The series follows a group of passengers who make a safe landing after a particularly rough flight…and then they learn they were gone for five and a half years. Yeah, a true travel horror story. But take note! There is a plan.
"Just the first episode, that's all we got going into the series and then we've gotten episode by episode. They don't tell us too much in advance, so we're getting surprised as each one comes," series star Melissa Roxburgh said.
"We kept it that way with our show creator, Jeff Rake. We said we don't want to know, we don't want to know what they end game is—although he does have one—we don't want to know the answer to the mystery, we want to discover it along with our characters and discover it along with you at home," Josh Dallas added.
NBC
In Manifest, Once Upon a Time veteran Dallas plays Ben Stone. Roxburgh is his sister Michaela Beth Stone and the two are both on the flight that vanished. Their families and loved ones have all grieved and moved on. Now they're back. Where were they? Why haven't they aged? These are the questions. And Roxburgh and Dallas have their own theories that have been debunked with every script they get.
Click play on the video above to hear more from the Manifest stars, including what they would and wouldn't miss if they lost five and a half years, as well as when Dallas plans to share Once Upon a Time with his and wife Ginnifer Goodwin's kids.
Manifest also stars Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur and Luna Blaise, and premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
