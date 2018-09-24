Don't Worry, NBC's Manifest Already Has a Mystery "End Game"

Manifest, NBC's mysterious new drama, is just that, very mysterious. The series follows a group of passengers who make a safe landing after a particularly rough flight…and then they learn they were gone for five and a half years. Yeah, a true travel horror story. But take note! There is a plan.

"Just the first episode, that's all we got going into the series and then we've gotten episode by episode. They don't tell us too much in advance, so we're getting surprised as each one comes," series star Melissa Roxburgh said.

"We kept it that way with our show creator, Jeff Rake. We said we don't want to know, we don't want to know what they end game is—although he does have one—we don't want to know the answer to the mystery, we want to discover it along with our characters and discover it along with you at home," Josh Dallas added.