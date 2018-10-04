People's Choice Awards Finalist Scarlett Johansson Is One Super (Hero) Actress and Her Past Roles Prove It!

Universal Pictures
by Johnni Macke | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 5:00 AM
Universal Pictures
The fans have spoken and Scarlett Johansson is a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist.
The super (hero) actress will be competing against four amazing women for the title of Female Movie Star of 2018.
While it won't be an easy win since Sandra Bullock and Bryce Dallas Howard are among two of the other finalists in the category, Johansson's superhero character packs a mighty punch so she could come away with the trophy.
In addition to the New York City native being up for this honor for her role in Avengers: Infinity War the 2018 Marvel film itself is a six-time finalist in five different categories, which is the most of any film this year, so it's clear the superheroes came to win.
The good news is that Johansson isn't up against any fellow Avengers: Infinity War stars, unlike her male co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth who are both up for Male Movie Star of 2018.
Iron Man vs. Thor, who will win?!
While you decide whether or not you're voting for Hemsworth or Downey Jr. as Male Movie Star of 2018, you can focus on Johansson, who portrays one of the fiercest characters, Black Widow, in the Avengers franchise.
In fact, you can vote for her now and then scroll through all of her iconic movie roles throughout her career, because let's face it, you can never have too much Johansson in your life.
PS: Now that we're in the final round of voting, all of the contenders have been reset back to zero, so you definitely need to make your voice heard before voting ends on Friday, Oct. 19.
United Artists
The 2001 black comedy follows two teenagers who try to help a lonely, middle-aged man find love. The film has since become a cult classic.
Focus Features
Bill Murray plays an aging actor who befriends and eventually falls in love with Scarlett Johansson's character Charlotte when they both stay at the same Tokyo hotel.
DreamWorks Pictures
Johansson worked with Woody Allenfor the 2005 psychological thriller about a wealthy man who enters into a dangerous affair. The role was originally given to Kate Winslet, but after she dropped out a week before filming began the part was rewritten for an American actress and given to Johansson.
Focus Features
Director Allen tailored the role of Sondra Pransky to Johansson, who the director believed had an underutilized "funny" quality to her while working on their previous film Match Point.
Universal Pictures
Based on the true story of the murder of Elizabeth Short, this neo-noir crime film features the New York City native as the girlfriend of the lead detective in the murder case.
Warner Bros.
Christopher Nolan directed this mystery thriller about rival stage magicians in 19th century London. The director says that he wanted to cast Johansson in the role of Hugh Jackman's character's lover immediately, and thankfully, she loved the part.
The Weinstein Company
Before they were both members of the Avengers, Johansson and Chris Evans played two New Yorkers entering into a relationship. In this romantic comedy, the actress plays a nanny working for a elite Manhattan family.
Columbia Pictures
This historical drama centers around aristocrats Anne and Mary Boelyn, both of whom had highly publicized relationships with King Henry VII.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
The blonde actress is in a love triangle in this 2008 film directed by Allen. She starred alongside Penelope Cruz, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her part.
Lions Gate Entertainment
This unique neo-noir superhero film had actually been in development since the 1970s, finally being made in 2008. Johansson played a femme fatale scientist.
New Line Cinema
The actress played a yoga teacher with aspirations of becoming a singer in this romantic comedy with an ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck and Drew Barrymore.
Marvel Studios
Johansson began playing her Marvel character in the second installment of the Iron Man series. She plays powerful superhero Black Widow, a member of the Avengers.
20th Century Fox
The 33-year-old actress plays a zookeeper in this 2011 family drama which follows a recently widowed father (Matt Damon) as he tries to move on from his wife's death while running a zoo.
Walt Disney Studios
In perhaps her biggest role yet, Johansson suited up as the Black Widow in this 2012 film. She says the physical training for the part was harder than any of her other films. The superhero film went on to gross over $1.5 billion dollars, the third-highest grossing movie of all time.
Universal Pictures
The veteran actress plays the titular character in this 2014 science fiction thriller film about a woman who is able to access 100% of her brain, gaining special abilities. The movie was a box-office hit, grossing 11 times more than it's $40 million budget.
The BAFTA winner voiced Ash, a rocker porcupine in the animated flick. The film was so successful that a sequel is set to be released in Dec. 2020.
Paramount Pictures
The 2017 film was based on the popular Japanese manga of the same name. The casting of Johansson as a Japanese character caused wide-spread controversy and accusations of white-washing.
Marvel Studios
Johansson reprises her role as Black Widow in the 2018 Marvel film as the Avengers and their allies face off against the powerful Thanos whose goal is to end the entire universe.
