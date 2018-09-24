Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Are Engaged

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 12:15 PM
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Congratulations to Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula!
After two years of dating, the Summer House stars are engaged! Cooke proposed to Batula with a two and half carat diamond ring.
The Bravo couple shared the exciting relationship news with People on Monday, with Batula telling the outlet, "It's surreal. Aside from how funny and sexy he is, Kyle's my best friend. He's the person I go to for everything. And he forces me to be a better person in different ways by pushing me outside of my comfort zone. Life with him is exciting. And to think he wants to spend the rest our his life with me and I feel the same way, it's just a real happy feeling."
Talking about his now-fiancée, Cooke called Batula "the most authentic, genuine person I've ever met."
So have they thought about wedding plans yet?
"We'll probably stay on the East Coast, and it'll probably be in a season other than the summer, because the summer's crazy for us and it gets really hot," Batula told People. "Step one is to hire a wedding planner, map out when we need to do things by, set a date, and then back track from there."
View this post on Instagram
Gaud damn that casa is curvy. Fresh off a red eye with zero sleep. ✈️ 🇪🇸 #barcelona #gaudi
A post shared by Kyle Cooke (@imkylecooke) on
The newly-engaged couple is currently on vacation together in Barcelona, where they've been sharing sweet social media posts.
