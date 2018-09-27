Take a Look Back at Sandra Bullock's Best Roles in Honor of Her Being a 2018 PCAs Finalist

Sandra Bullock is a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist, and we are freaking out about it!

The 54-year-old actress is one of five ladies battling it out for the title of Female Movie Star of 2018 and we have a feeling it's going to be a tight race.

Over the years, we've come to love Bullock in a variety of roles such as Birdee Pruitt in Hope Floats, Gracie Hart in Miss Congeniality and most recently as Debbie Ocean in Ocean's 8.

While the Oscar-winning actress has done pretty much every genre at this point this heist film mixed both her comedic timing with more of her dramatic chops for the ultimate movie role.

It was the star's ability to make us believe that she could rob the Met Gala and lead a band of sassy and fierce female con artists to victory that has earned her a finalist spot at this year's award show. That, and the fact that her fans clearly love her.

Whether you're a fan of Bullock because of her rom-com characters—we're looking at you Margaret Tate from The Proposal—or are all about her drama films like The Blindside, we can all agree that the actress is a legend.

That being said, if you loved Bullock in Ocean's 8 you need to vote for her to win her category as soon as possible.

Plus, Ocean's 8 is also a finalist in the Action Movie of 2018 category and therefore the film could also use your support.

Remember, all of the finalists start back at zero with their votes now that we're in the second and final round of voting, so get to clicking!

Check out all of Bullock's best roles to date below, and then cast your vote for the Practical Magic actress to win Female Movie Star of 2018 for Ocean's 8 here.

Voting for the 2018 PCAs ends on Friday, Oct. 19.

Sandra Bullock, Forces of Nature

DreamWorks/Getty Images

Forces of Nature

In this 1999 romantic comedy, Bullock plays a free spirit who becomes the accidental travel partner to a flight-anxious writer (Ben Affleck) on their way to Savannah, Georgia.

Sandra Bullock, While You Were Sleeping

Buena Vista/Getty Images

While You Were Sleeping

Bullock plays a lonely, love-seeking toll booth operator in this 1995 box office hit.

Sandra Bullock, A Time to Kill

Warner Bros.

A Time to Kill

Bullock holds her own in this 1996 crime drama that features A-listers including Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey.

Hope Floats, Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick, Jr.

AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Hope Floats

Bullock plays Birdee, a single mom who must follow her heart once she returns to her hometown following an embarrassing divorce, in this 1998 drama/romance. Not only was this a great role for Bullock on screen, but it was also the first film she was a producer on so it's a definitely memorable film.

Sandra Bullock, Two Weeks Notice

Warner Bros. Pictures

Two Weeks Notice

In this 2002 romantic comedy, Bullock plays a witty environmental lawyer who clashes with an arrogant real estate tycoon (Hugh Grant) in order to save her childhood community center.

Demolition Man, Sandra Bullock

Warner Bros.

Demolition Man

A young Sandra Bullock stars alongside Wesley Snipes and Sylvester Stallone in this dystopian thriller where Taco Bell is the only restaurant in the world. 

Speed, Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves

20th Century Fox

Speed

Bullock and Keanu Reeves work together to thwart a terrorist who threatens to blow up a bus full of passengers if the speed drops below 50 miles per hour. 

The Prince of Egypt, Sandra Bullock

DreamWorks Pictures

The Prince of Egypt

The actress lends her voice as Moses's sister in this biblical cartoon. 

Sandra Bullock, Practical Magic

Warner Bros.

Practical Magic

Bullock mixes love, sisterhood and witchcraft in this 1998 film. She portrays Sally Owens, a witch and sister to Nicole Kidman's Gillian Owens. She would do anything for her sister (even kill someone with magic) and is just looking for her one true love.

Sandra Bullock, 28 Days Later, Onscreen Rehab and Therapy

Columbia Pictures

28 Days

In this 2000 dramady Bullock plays an alcoholic newspaper columnist forced to enter rehab. 

Miss Congeniality

Castle Rock

Miss Congeniality

Bullock is hilarious in one her most iconic roles, an FBI agent/beauty queen. 

Crash, Sandra Bullock

Lionsgate

Crash

The actress plays an upperclass wife of the DA (Brendan Fraser) in the 2004 best picture-winning drama about racial tension in LA.

The Lake House, Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Lake House

Bullock reunites with actor Reeves for this epistolary tearjerker about a very special house. 

Infamous, Sandra Bullock

Warner Independent Pictures

Infamous

The actress plays the woman behind To Kill a Mockingbird in this Truman Capote biopic. 

The Proposal, Sandra Bullock

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Proposal

In order to avoid deportation Bullock must cajole her hunky co-worker (Ryan Reynolds) into marriage in this 2009 box office smash. 

Sandra Bullock, The Blind Side

Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Blind Side

Bullock won the Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Actress in this sports drama. 

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Sandra Bullock

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

Bullock is phenomenal in this Best Picture nominated drama about a little boy dealing with the death of his father from the 9/11 attacks. 

The Heat

20th Century Fox

The Heat

Bullock and Melissa McCarthy team up to take down a mobster in this hilarious flick. 

Gravity

YouTube

Gravity

The actress is a one woman show for most of this heart pounding outer space thriller. 

Minions, Jon Hamm, Sandra Bullock

Universal Studios

Minions

Sweet Sandra voices the villain of the upcoming spin off of Despicable Me

Our Brand is Crisis

Warner Bros Pictures

Our Brand Is Crisis

Bullock plays an American political consultant trying to re-elect a controversial president in Bolivia in Our Brand Is Crisis. Getting him back in office is even harder than she expected because she's working against her long-term rival who is campaigning for another candidate. 

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Ocean's 8

In 2018, the legendary actress joined the Ocean's franchise as Debbie Ocean. In Ocean's 8, Debbie recruits a team full of women to help her pull off the ultimate heist...rob the Met Gala.

