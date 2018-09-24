Get to Know the New Magnum P.I. With "I Mustache You a Question"

There's a new Magnum P.I. in town. Jay Hernandez is taking over the role of Thomas Magnum in the 2018 remake of the Tom Selleck and it's a new show, things will be different, including the facial hair.

"Tom Selleck established it. He made it his, we've got to do something a little different," Hernandez said about his lack of mustache. The new Magnum has a goatee, as evidenced in the video above of Hernandez at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con.

What else is different? Jonathan Quayle Higgins III, played by John Hillerman in the original series, is now Juliet Higgins, played by Perdita Weeks.