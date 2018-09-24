Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Run Into Tyga at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert

Kris and Kim appeared to be friendly with the star. According to a source, as soon as they noticed they were standing near each other, Kim went up to Tyga first and hugged him. "Kris looked especially excited to see him and also went in for a hug," the insider noted. They stood in the same area briefly before Kim grabbed her mom and friend Larsa Pippen to head closer to the stage.

Tyga and Kylie have clearly gone their separate ways since their final breakup last year, and as the rapper recently made clear, there is no bad blood between them.

"I'm not a bitter person. That's like, if we break up, we break up," he told Nicki Minajon Queen Radio in August while also taking credit for amplifying his ex's fame. "We had a good time and we kept moving. You know, we went our separate ways, and we both are doing good, you know what I'm saying?"