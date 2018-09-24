Chadwick Boseman Is a People's Choice Awards Finalist! Check Out His Best Roles to Date to Celebrate

Wakanda forever!

Black Panther fans it's time to get excited because Chadwick Boseman has made a major splash when it comes to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

After he was initially nominated in two categories earlier this month, E! announced today that Boseman is a finalist in both of them, which is a pretty big deal.

The South Carolina native is a finalist for Male Movie Star of 2018 and Action Movie Star of 2018. The good news is that Boseman now has a big chance at being a PCAs winner this November, but only if you get back to the voting polls—or in our case, website—right now.

The 40-year-old actor is up for his role as T'Challa and Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero film that is also a finalist in two categories.

Black Panther could take home trophies for both Movie of 2018 and Action Movie of 2018...if you vote!