Jennifer Lopez Perfectly Recovers After Falling Onstage

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Noam Galai/WireImage

Even Jennifer Lopez is capable of a misstep. 

The triple threat faced exactly that on Saturday night as she returned to the stage for another round of her Las Vegas residency show, All I Have. According to footage shot by an attendee from the audience, the multi-hyphenate star was quickly walking around the stage to clap hands with fans when she unexpectedly slipped, fell backward and landed on her behind. A helpful fan gave her a hand as she quickly pulled herself up and kept on going. A pro like J.Lo certainly knows: the show must go on!

With just three more shows left until her final September 29 performance date, fellow celebrities flocked to the Zappos Theatre at the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino to witness the show Lopez has been perfecting for nearly the last three years. The star also hosted a backstage party for the famous ladies—among them Selena GomezSofia VergaraJessica AlbaSarah Michelle GellarBecky GIreland Baldwin and Dua Lipa

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

Jennifer Lopez, Las Vegas, Backstage, Jessica Alba, Dua Lipa, Alex Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Becky G

Evan Rogers

Behind the scenes, the group of successful gals mingled and posed for photos with the performer. While we're all endlessly impressed with Lopez, Gomez made her feelings known when she sent her a text and shared her message with fans on social media. 

"You were absolutely incredible tonight!! I didn't want to bother you while you had a moment. My flight leaves now or else I would've stayed! I'm so sorry!! I wanted to tell you how much you inspired me tonight!!!! I haven't felt that free in my entire life! Lol THANK YOU!!" the "Back to You" songstress wrote to Lopez. "I just wanted to tell you how amazing god thinks you are!!!! He was speaking to me through your show tonight!! Like made me feel like a woman!! Lol I love you so much!"

"You are the definition of a triple threat!!" Gomez added on Instagram. "Thank you for inspiring us female artists!"

From her sharp choreography to her quick fall recovery, Lopez continues to show us all how it's done. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Top Stories , Apple News , Music
Latest News
Tyga

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Run Into Tyga at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert

Chadwick Boseman, The Late Show

Chadwick Boseman Is a People's Choice Awards Finalist! Check Out His Best Roles to Date to Celebrate

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Watch Paul Rudd Improv on the Set of Ant-Man and the Wasp

Celine Dion, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Céline Dion Announces End of Las Vegas Residency

TGIF Reunion, Boy Meets World, Perfect Strangers, Family Matters

ABC Stages Epic TGIF Reunion With Boy Meets World, Family Matters and Perfect Strangers Veterans

The Bachelor, Vietnam

The Bachelor: Vietnam Women Leave Rose Ceremony Together

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Plays Ball in Heels Alongside Prince Harry at Coach Core Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.