Millie Bobby Brown Gives Epic Surprise Performance at Maroon 5's Concert

Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 4:45 AM
Millie Bobby Brown gave Maroon 5 fans the ultimate surprise on Sunday when she took the stage in the middle of their Nashville concert and performed their hit "Girls Like You."
The Stranger Things star showed off her skills by rapping the lyrics normally performed by Cardi B. The 14-year-old actress didn't seem to miss a beat, either. The Bridgestone Arena crowd went wild after her performance, and Adam Levine gave his stamp of approval by giving the Eleven star a high-five.
Brown posted a video of the memorable moment on Instagram.
"soooo 2nite was insane!!!" she captioned the video. "I love @maroon5 and my dear friend @adamlevine."
The video even received praise from Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo.
"YAAASSSSS I'M DEAD!!!!!" she wrote in the comments section.
Brown later opened up about the experience during an Instagram Stories video.
"It was such an amazing night," she said. "It was such incredible people and such good friends and, you know, truly family. It's such an honor to just be on stage with such talented human beings."
The young starlet also revealed she "was not nervous" about her performance at all.
"In fact, I was so comfortable," she said. "It was so insane. It was so fantastic, and I had such an amazing time."
It looks like she's ready for her next gig, too. After taking the stage, she posted a video of her performance and captioned it, "Imma do that again sometime."
Even when she wasn't on the stage, Brown seemed to be having a blast. During the show, she posted footage of her rocking out in the crowd to the group's hits "Maps" and "Don't Wanna Know." Although, the big night out caused her to work up quite an appetite. Later that evening, the actress posted a video of her expressing her desire for some fast food.
Still, she couldn't stay out too late. After all, it was a school night.
"Off to school tomorrow," she said in her Instagram Stories video, mentioning she had algebra in the morning.
It's no surprise the artists invited Brown onto the stage. After all, she appeared in the star-studded music video for the song along with other leading ladies, including Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish and more.
Watch the video to see her performance.
