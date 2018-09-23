Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell "Can't Wait" to Meet Her Baby as She Shares a Picture of Her Sonogram

Teen Mom favorite Catelynn Lowell shared a picture of her sonogram with the world on Sunday.

In her Instagram, Catelynn expressed her eagerness to meet baby no. 3. "Already can't wait to meet you little nugget," she wrote. On Sept. 13, she and her husband Tyler Baltierra confirmed to Us Weekly that they were expecting their third child together, which they called their "rainbow baby."

Lowell explained the name because it's "the rainbow after the storm." According to the magazine, she and Tyler weren't necessarily planning on having another child. "It was a huge shock," she said. "We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected."

Back in February, Catelynn revealed on an episode of Teen Mom OG that she suffered a miscarriage. "We just sat in the bed and cried and just held each other. I mean, there's nothing you can really do," Tyler said.

The couple have two children together: Carolyn Elizabeth (9) and NovaLee Reign (3). Carolyn, who goes by Carly, was adopted in 2009 after Lowell gave birth to her. The parents still get to see Carly every year.