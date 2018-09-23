Kanye West and Saint West Throw First Pitches at Cubs-White Sox Game

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 23, 2018 12:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kanye West, Saint West

David Banks/Getty Images

It's good to be the son of Kanye West.

The 41-year-old rapper and his and wife Kim Kardashian's 2 and 1/2-year-old boy Saint West, their middle child, both threw a ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs-Chicago White Sox "crosstown" game at the latter MLB team's Guaranteed Rate Field.

As his 2007 "Homecoming" played from the speakers, Kanye, who grew up in Chicago, carried his son on his shoulders to the pitcher's mound. He set him down and handed him a ball, which the child threw a short distance. The rapper was then handed a baseball, which he threw himself towards home plate. Both received applause for their efforts and Kanye carried Saint off the field, smiling.

Photos

Saint West's Cutest Pics

Kanye wore a White Sox jersey and Saint sported a Chicago Bulls NBA team shirt under an unbuttoned White Sox jersey with their last name printed on it.

"Happy Sunday," Kanye tweeted.

Kanye West, Saint West

David Banks/Getty Images

Saint's big sports moment, the collective dream of millions of baseball fans, took place a day after his older sister North West, 5, achieved her own exciting first; she walked her first runway show.

Kanye has been in Chicago over the past few days and has long professed his love for the city. He and Kim even named their third child and second daughter, who was born in January, Chicago West.

Kanye recently sparked relocation rumors by saying he was moving back to the Windy City and "never leaving again" during an open-mic event on the South Side. A source later told E! News that Kim "isn't going to move to Chicago full time" although "she will be spending time there and supporting Kanye." 

The source noted that her businesses are in Los Angeles and that the reality star "doesn't want to uproot the kids," adding, "Kanye changes his mind about things often, so she isn't going to make any big decisions. She is open to spending more time in Chicago, and they are talking about it."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kanye West , Saint West , Kardashian News , Celeb Kids , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
North West, Kim Kardashian, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

North West Makes Her Runway Debut and Kim Kardashian Is So Proud

Charlie Puth, Halston Sage

Halston Sage and Charlie Puth Show PDA in a Pool Amid Dating Rumors

Jennifer Lopez, Las Vegas, Backstage

Jennifer Lopez Parties With Selena Gomez and Other Top Female Stars Backstage at Her Show

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

5 Highlights From Queen Elizabeth II Documentary That Features Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill Turns 15: Where Is the Cast Now?

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, iHeartRadio Music Festival

Sarah Hyland Reveals the "Sentimental" Gift Wells Adams Got Her for Their 1-Year Anniversary

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Recalls "Scary" Experience of Being Followed by Fans at the Airport

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.