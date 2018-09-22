Jennifer Garner Driving a Tractor Is the Best Way to Ring in the First Day of Fall

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Sep. 22, 2018 4:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Garner

Boaz / BACKGRID

Fall is officially here, which means leaves changing colors, the emergence of pumpkin everything, Halloween and...Jennifer Garner on a tractor.

In a new Instagram video, Garner steered the farm equipment and waved at the camera while smiling and laughing. "Happy first day of autumn! #soyouthinkyoucanfarm," she wrote. It's a massive vehicle, but somehow the actress makes driving it look relatively simple. It may be safe to assume she was on the tractor while visiting one of the farms of her food company, Once Upon a Farm. Garner navigating the tractor proves yet again that she's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

Despite celebrating the beginning of fall in an extremely apt manner, Garner has mourned the end of summer in a slew of Instagram posts. In one, the Alias actress made a meme of herself showing two very different photos of her. The first one under "Moms: First Day of Summer" shows her smiling and holding a piece of paper with "Fun Summer Ideas" written on it. The one next to it, however, has a more grisly look. The photo under "Mom: Last Day of Summer" is Garner smiling on the set of Peppermint, but this time she has fake blood all over her face. 

Maybe a Pumpkin Spice Latte could cure that?

Photos

Jennifer Garner's Best Looks

Garner had quite an active summer. In early August, she and her daughter Seraphina  got lost while kayaking in Sweden and had to be rescued. On Aug. 20, the 13 Going on 30 star received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, calling it "one of the more surreal moments I've had."

E! News also learned that Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck have reached a divorce settlement, but will file it when he returns from rehab.

If So You Think You Can Farm were ever to morph from a hashtag to reality, it's clear Garner would be the star contestant.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Justin Theroux Breaks Silence on Split From Jennifer Aniston

Meryl Streep, Tracy Ullman, 2018 Tribeca TV Festival

Meryl Streep Really Wants Her Friend Tracey Ullman to Run for President

Janel Parrish, To All The Boys I've Loved Before Premiere

Janel Parrish Reveals Her Father-in-Law Was Killed 2 Weeks Before Wedding by Drunk Driver

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Tweets Uplifting Message as She Continues to Mourn Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift: "She's So Smart It Freaks Me Out"

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Loses Weight on "Grief Diet" After Dennis Shields' Death

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence on Jennifer Aniston Split

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.