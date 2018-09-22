Bethenny Frankel Loses Weight on "Grief Diet" After Dennis Shields' Death

Bethenny Frankel has been involuntarily losing weight recently for a heartbreaking reason: Grief over the death of a loved one.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star and Skinnygirl CEO, who has often been criticized over her slim frame, is mourning the loss of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields, who died at age 51 in August after an apparent drug overdose.

On Friday, Frankel posted on Instagram a pic of herself wearing a patterned dress. One fan commented, "You're looking extra thin in these photos. How/are you losing weight?"

"Death will do that to a person #griefdiet," the reality star replied. "I don't recommend it."