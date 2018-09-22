Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Continue 21st Birthday Festivities With Bowling Party

All partied out? No way. Kylie Jenner and bestie Jordyn Woods continued celebrating the latter's 21st birthday on Friday.

The two enjoyed a meal at home with the Kardashian-Jenner family and later partied at the Pinz bowling alley in Studio City, California, a night after the BFFs celebrated at a West Hollywood restaurant and a Los Angeles nightclub. The events were also held to mark the launch of the Kylie Cosmetics x Jordyn collection.

Kylie, who turned 21 last month, celebrated on Friday with Travis Scott and their baby girl Stormi Webster and other loved ones, including sister Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, her beau Tristan Thompson, and family friend Malika Haqq. The bowling alley was closed to the public for the party. The group spent the night bowling, dancing and playing arcade games. Khloé and Tristan played air hockey as a team against Kourtney and a male teammate.

Kylie was by Jordyn's side when she was presented with a four-tier, white frosted birthday cake with sprinkles and the crowd sang "Happy Birthday."