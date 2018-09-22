Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Continue 21st Birthday Festivities With Bowling Party

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 22, 2018 9:23 AM
All partied out? No way. Kylie Jenner and bestie Jordyn Woods continued celebrating the latter's 21st birthday on Friday.
The two enjoyed a meal at home with the Kardashian-Jenner family and later partied at the Pinz bowling alley in Studio City, California, a night after the BFFs celebrated at a West Hollywood restaurant and a Los Angeles nightclub. The events were also held to mark the launch of the Kylie Cosmetics x Jordyn collection.
Kylie, who turned 21 last month, celebrated on Friday with Travis Scott and their baby girl Stormi Webster and other loved ones, including sister Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, her beau Tristan Thompson, and family friend Malika Haqq. The bowling alley was closed to the public for the party. The group spent the night bowling, dancing and playing arcade games. Khloé and Tristan played air hockey as a team against Kourtney and a male teammate.
Kylie was by Jordyn's side when she was presented with a four-tier, white frosted birthday cake with sprinkles and the crowd sang "Happy Birthday."
Kylie sported her bubblegum pink hair extensions from the night before and wore a matching vinyl dress. She posted a pic from earlier in the night showing her holding Stormi, who is dressed in a metallic onesie. Pink metallic heart-shaped balloons filled the room.
Khloe wore a hot pink crop top and matching mini skirt, as well as a fanny pack. She jokingly referred to her little sister as her "Barbie."
"Who is this goddess over here? Yes bitch," Khloe told Kylie as her little sister, holding a Champagne glass, walked by her, as seen in a video posted on Instagram Stories.
Khloe later changed into a short black outfit to go bowling.
