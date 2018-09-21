Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Don Traditional Indian Ensembles in Italy

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 6:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have checked another country off their list. 

After a fun-filled time celebrating Nick's birthday on a ranch in Oklahoma, the newly engaged couple jetted off across the globe for a romantic trip to Italy this week. The pair are currently in Northern Italy at Lake Como, where they are attending an engagement ceremony for Indian stars Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

With the lakeside as their backdrop, the stars posed with the designer of their ensembles, Manish Malhotra. The designer gushed over the stylish couple on his Instagram, before promptly removing the photos. In a screenshot of Priyanka, Malhotra said, "I love her smile." While Nick struck a pose in a black jacket and pant. 

This isn't the first time the duo attended an engagement party for one of Priyanka's friends. Earlier this year, the couple attended a ceremony for Isha and twin brother Akash Ambani's engagement. Their appearance at the event in Mumbai also gave Nick the opportunity to meet Priyanka's family

Photos

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: Romance Rewind

Since then, the couple has held their own engagement ceremony, which was attended by Priyanka's family and friends, as well as Nick's parents. The Roka ceremony was held in Mumbai in August and saw the celebs in complimentary Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture. 

After the festivities in Mumbai drew to a close, the two jetsetters have been busy criss-crossing the globe for various events, like the U.S. Open of Tennis and New York Fashion Week. Most recently, the lovers and their friends enjoyed a trip to Oklahoma, where they celebrated Nick's birthday in camo, except for Joe Jonas, who opted to a bright orange shirt. 

Priyanka seemingly enjoyed the "cowboy life," as she documented most of their antics on her Instagram.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Couples , Engagements , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Giuliana Rancic's Son Crashes "E! News" Live Broadcast

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay Already Has Her Ideal Ending for Law and Order: SVU's Benson

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Why Hilary Duff Is in ''No Rush'' to Marry Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Olivia Wilde Opens Up About Motherhood

Chris Harrison: "Millionaire" Has Given Away $100 Million

Saint West

Kim Kardashian Just Proved Saint West Is Kanye West's Mini-Me

Lady Gaga's Deep Connection With Character in "A Star Is Born"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.