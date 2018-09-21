Why Hilary Duff Is in ''No Rush'' to Marry Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is taking things one step at a time.

The countdown is officially on for the pregnant Younger star and her boyfriend, musician Matthew Koma, who will welcome their first child together in the coming months. A source tells E! News that Duff is fast approaching the last leg of her pregnancy, and that's exactly why an engagement isn't on the horizon for the longtime couple.

Despite rumors that Koma had indeed popped the question (sparked by a simply gold band worn on Hilary's ring finger), we're told the pair is not engaged and in "no rush to get married."

"They already feel married and don't feel they need a signed document to seal the deal," explains our insider. "They eventually do want to get married and have a ceremony but for now, are focused on their baby girl coming."

The source describes the couple as a "true modern family," adding that Matthew is a "great stepdad" to Luca Comrie—Hilary's 6-year-old son from a previous relationship.