10 Fall Leggings That Will Actually Upgrade Your Look

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Sep. 22, 2018 6:00 AM

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Leggings are basically sweatpants, so we don't blame you for wanting to wear them all the time.

Sure you can get away with wearing workout pants on the weekends, but can you really wear them to work? We think not—at least not in a professional setting. However, chic tailored leggings do exist and they are about to be your new fall wardrobe staple.

It's a good idea to have a black pair (in suede or faux leather to mix it up for the season, of course), but there are also tons of other styles. For 10 we think you'll enjoy the heck out of, keep scrolling!

Black Skinnies

BUY IT:  LPA PANT 503, $118

Faux Leather

BUY IT:  Splendid DOWNTOWN FAUX LEATHER LEGGING, $98

Sporty Stripes

BUY IT:  ADIDAS 3-Stripes Tights, $40

Classic Cotton

BUY IT:  MADEWELL High Waist Ankle Leggings, $35

Lived In

BUY IT:  BP. Washed Moto Leggings, $39

Faux Suede

BUY IT:  LYSSÉ Mission Faux Suede Leggings, $71

Checkers

BUY IT:  by the way. SIA CHECKER LEGGING, $62

Side Stripes

BUY IT:  SPANX® Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings, $110

Blue Plaid

BUY IT:  SANCTUARY Plaid Crop Leggings, $89

Red Microchecks

BUY IT:  SANCTUARY Microcheck Crop Leggings, $89

Give us all the leggings. Are we right? 

