See How Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Compares to Past Transformations

Over the years, many famous actors have donned the makeup and wig of The Joker, but now it is Joaquin Phoenix's turn to take on the role of the crazed clown.
The actor stars front and center in the tale of how "Arthur" (the Joker's real name) turns into the evil villain fans know from many the Batman movies. Director Todd Phillipsgave fans a first glimpse at the deranged man in a video shared to Instagram on Friday. In the creepy clip, Phoenix stands solemnly in street clothes as images of himself as the Joker flicker across the scene. Eventually the actor is shown grinning in full regalia, before quickly settling into a straight face.
While Phoenix's take on the character mimics the appearance of the Joker fans have all come to know and love, others can't help but compare his costume to his predecessors. Joaquin follows in the footsteps of actors like Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto, who each put their own unique spin on the iconic villain.
Joaquin Phoenix
In the yet-to-be-named film, which is set for release in October 2019, the actor dons the classic makeup and velvet suit.
Jack Nicholson
Nicholson set the bar when he played the Joker in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film. Instead of the smudged makeup some fans have grown used to, he opted for a refined look when he starred alongside Michael Keaton's Batman.
Heath Ledger
In the final performance before his death, the Australian actor portrayed the villain in The Dark Knight. For his performance, the actor delved into the deep and twisted nature of the character, which earned him much praise from critics and fans alike.
Jared Leto
Leto's performance as the Joker in Suicide Squad totally reinvented the character, by introducing him with face tattoos and a mouth full of silver-capped teeth.
Cameron Monaghan
Monaghan got in touch with his dark side when he played the Joker in Fox's Gotham. The star once revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that he drew inspiration from the fictional serial killer, Hannibal Lecter.
Zach Galifianakis
Okay, so Zach Galifianakis doesn't exactly play the character per se, but he is among the many actors who have loaned their voice to the character in the cartoon remakes over the years. Famous stars like Mark Hamill and Tony Hale are included in that growing list.
The film starring Joaquin Phoenix has an expected release date of October 2019.