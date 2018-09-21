Chrissy Teigen Shows 4 Ways to Layer Dresses in the Fall

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 3:42 PM

ESC: Fall Boots, Chrissy Teigen

Gotham/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen revealed epic looks this week and we couldn't help but notice her mastery of fall layers.

Based on looks like her shirt dress, blazer and patent leather boots combination, the Lip Sync Battle host has the perfect wardrobe for transitional weather. Her style centers on great dresses with shirt, wrap and off-shoulder silhouettes. From there, she adds a great pair of boots or heels, a unique pair of earrings and a crossbody bag. 

After giving birth to her second child with John Legend in May—a son they named Miles—the star has settled into this style. It's non-constricting, sultry and yet still appropriate for business meetings and appearances. Essentially, Chrissy is working mom style goals. 

Even if you don't have kids or TV appearances, the model has revealed a number of ways to wear dresses this fall. Check them out below, then shop her style!

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

Gotham/GC Images

Off-the-Shoulder Simplicity

Although Chrissy Teigen is wearing an off-shoulder white dress, you can easily substitute the dress with an oversized button-down shirt or sweater. The key to the look is the belt. To recreate it, simply layer a waist belt at the smallest part of your waistline, allowing the top of the garment to relax over your shoulders. Then, pair with a pair of heels or leggings and knee-high boots.

ESC: Shirtdress Styling

Off-the-Shoulder Simplicity

Monographie Off-Shoulder Shirt Dress, Now $257; Express Wide Covered Rectangle Buckle Belt, $28; ISABEL MARANT Life On Mars Earrings, $29/month on Switch; Jam Rhinestone Strap Heels by Chinese Laundry, $90

ESC: Fall Boots, Chrissy Teigen

Gotham/GC Images

Boss Babe Style

Pants are so overrated! Try on Chrissy's look by finding the perfect shirt dress, then layer it with a boyfriend blazer, which is longer than the traditional fit, and a crossbody bag. To give a sultry twist, add patent leather over-the-knee boots—a major trend this season.

ESC: Shirtdress Styling

Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag, $195; Zara Striped Shirt Dress, $50; Kenneth Cole New York Angelica Glossy Over The Knee Boot, Now $123; Beyond Proper Beyond Travel Boyfriend Blazer, $99

 

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

Gotham/GC Images

Ballin' in Black

This monochromatic look would make anyone look like a Hollywood star. The key is to pair a mid to maxi length dress with boots of the same hue. And, of course, add a pair of oversized sunglasses to make your look worthy of paparazzi cameras.

ESC: Shirtdress Styling

J. Crew Wrap dress in 365 Crepe, $138; Madewell The Chain Crossbody Bag, $88; Quay Australia Hindsight Sunglasses, $60; Via Spiga Starie Boot, $160

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

Take It to the Max

The Lip Sync Battle host demonstrates how to transition your summer wardrobe into fall, layering denim under her maxi shirt dress. For colder days, wear maxi dresses like dusters, layering leggings or jeans underneath.

ESC: Shirtdress Styling

Zara Floral Print Shirt Dress, $70; Madewell Slim Straight Jeans in William Wash, Now $70; Slip Gold Knot Headband, $69 Accessory Concierge Beveled CZ Stone Hoops, $46; Senso Wynter Heel, $269

 

