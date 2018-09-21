Amanda Stanton Donates $300 to Domestic Violence Shelter in Light of Arrest

Amanda Stanton is busy reflecting days after she was arrested for domestic violence.

In case you missed it, The Bachelor star was recently taken into police custody following a physical altercation with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs. According to authorities with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Stanton allegedly battered Jacobs during the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 10 inside a hotel room.

The reality TV personality further addressed the legal drama on her Instagram Stories, assuring her 1.2 million followers that her seemingly picture-perfect persona does not always accurately reflect her reality.

"I see so many reminders from people that things aren't always what they seem on Instagram," Amanda wrote. "It's true that it's a ‘highlight reel' of our lives and as much as I strive to keep it real and be open and honest with you guys on here, there are definitely aspects of my life that I choose not to share."