New Amsterdam and the Enduring Power of Medical Dramas

ER. Chicago Med. House. The Good Doctor. Grey's Anatomy. And now New Amsterdam. The medical drama has a rich history on television, dating back to the 1950s, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon. Why is that? What makes the medical drama genre so enduring?

"I think anybody who has a body has an interest in medical dramas," New Amsterdam star Anupam Kher told E! News. Kher said viewers relate on a human level to what's happening on screen.

Plus, Freema Agyeman said there's a "real morbid fascination as well, to see behind those O.R. doors sometimes." Agyeman, Dr. Hana Sharpe on New Amsterdam, said viewers could also be tuning in to feel better about their own situation—that knee problem pales in comparison to a massive heart attack—"so it's kind of perspective thing as well."